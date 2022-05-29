Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,726 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Franchise Group worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 684,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

FRG opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.42. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

