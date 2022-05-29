Financial Survey: Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) versus TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allegiance Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A TriCo Bancshares 0 0 5 0 3.00

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $48.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 3.15 $81.55 million $4.02 10.07 TriCo Bancshares $340.71 million 4.55 $117.65 million $3.48 13.15

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. Allegiance Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 31.43% 10.42% 1.19% TriCo Bancshares 30.61% 10.29% 1.18%

Risk & Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 61 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 7 loan production offices in 31 counties throughout California. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

