Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $215,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $359.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 223,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

