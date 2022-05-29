Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Financial were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THFF. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 248.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. Analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. First Financial’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.