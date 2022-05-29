Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Rush Street Interactive worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $6.19 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

