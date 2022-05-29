Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,284 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Boot Barn worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Man Group plc lifted its position in Boot Barn by 570.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 98,440 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

