Financial Analysis: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kinross Gold and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.59 $221.20 million ($0.36) -12.64 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.57) -3.20

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold -12.88% 6.27% 3.95% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -60.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinross Gold and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67 NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus price target of $8.23, indicating a potential upside of 80.86%. NextSource Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.77%. Given NextSource Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats NextSource Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NextSource Materials (Get Rating)

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.