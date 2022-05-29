Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SVF Investment by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 1,766,923 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SVF Investment by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,105 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,472,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of SVF Investment stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.