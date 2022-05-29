Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 434,839 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 434.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 125.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 66,258 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 134.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YTPG opened at $9.75 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

