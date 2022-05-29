Comparing 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.06%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares 25.73% 10.09% 1.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 2.20 $7.63 million N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 4.37 $60.65 million $5.45 14.31

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. It also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, the company invests in securities; provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and offers remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, electronic bill payment, remote ACH origination, and remote wire transfer request, as well as cash management services. It serves customers through full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

