Comparing Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) & Volta (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Volta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Volta and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta 1 3 4 0 2.38 Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

Volta presently has a consensus price target of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 185.93%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.46%. Given Volta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volta is more favorable than Wallbox.

Profitability

This table compares Volta and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volta and Wallbox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta $32.31 million 12.78 -$276.60 million N/A N/A Wallbox $84.68 million 20.17 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

Wallbox has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Summary

Wallbox beats Volta on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volta Company Profile

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

