BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$157.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.57.

BMO stock opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.85. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $95.37 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,277,000 after acquiring an additional 441,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

