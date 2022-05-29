TD Securities Cuts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$155.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.57.

BMO opened at $107.38 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $95.37 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,710,000 after buying an additional 183,421 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

