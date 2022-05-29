Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

BHC stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $102,158,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,905,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,825,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

