Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.
BHC stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $102,158,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,905,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,825,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
