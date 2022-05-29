AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,285.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,095.33.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,055.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,041.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,979.42. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

