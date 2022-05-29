Truist Financial Increases Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $19.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 3.38.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.