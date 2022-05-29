Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFS. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

BFS stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 134.12%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,179.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

