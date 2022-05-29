Benchmark Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $200.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 114.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.47.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $93.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

