RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Purchases 20,000 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,500,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.68.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

