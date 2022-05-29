Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Purchases 100,000 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $13.97 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
