Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Purchases 100,000 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $13.97 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

