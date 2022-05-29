Sean D. Keohane Sells 14,297 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $77.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

