Sean D. Keohane Sells 14,297 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Cabot stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $77.25.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.
Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabot (CBT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.