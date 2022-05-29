Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $1,486,360.14 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $141.39 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

