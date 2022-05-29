Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,219,421.88 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, April 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28.

On Thursday, March 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28.

WMT stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $353.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.05.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.