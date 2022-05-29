Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Sells 3,125 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 17th, Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50.

Shares of PANW opened at $506.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

