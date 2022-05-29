A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading Down 20%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 168,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 229,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.
About A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS)
