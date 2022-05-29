iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Sells $1,081,105.00 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IRBT opened at $48.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iRobot by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iRobot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.