Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP Sells $1,015,000.00 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,859.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $466,528.04.

On Friday, March 11th, Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86.

NYSE:WHD opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

