Farmmi Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 31st (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:FAMI opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Farmmi in the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Farmmi in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Farmmi in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmmi by 346.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 312,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

