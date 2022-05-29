Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases 16,743 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,286,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,583,032.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 26,723 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,239,921.86.

On Thursday, May 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,680 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,512.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 42,628 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,575,210.36.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,263 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,318.57.

On Monday, May 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 33,394 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,645.58.

On Friday, May 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 41,623 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,816.35.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 28,454 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,417.38.

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,555.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.27 per share, with a total value of $2,347,714.38.

NYSE:SXT opened at $87.62 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

