Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,131,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,467,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,587,097.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $1,112,600.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,196,400.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,230,600.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $1,221,600.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after buying an additional 332,931 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,345,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,603,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

