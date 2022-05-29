Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Acquires 30,030 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80.

On Friday, May 13th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58.

Shares of COIN opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

