AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $211.60

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 211.60 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 211.60 ($2.66), with a volume of 15501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.60 ($2.60).

The stock has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

