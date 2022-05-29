Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00.

ETSY opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.33. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

