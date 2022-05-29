Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,686,707.12 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MPWR opened at $455.85 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $333.44 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

