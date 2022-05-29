A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $77.88 and last traded at $77.88. Approximately 3,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 116,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $795,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $3,771,297. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

The stock has a market cap of $894.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7,997.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 892.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 214.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.