BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 9.9%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shot up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.43. 35,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 413,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

The stock has a market cap of $624.70 million, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,262 shares of company stock worth $2,847,769. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 543,914 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 369,890 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $12,414,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

