RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 44,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 273,653 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBAC. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 6.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,094,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 39.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 349,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

