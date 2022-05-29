Raymond James & Associates Buys 643 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Shutterstock by 361.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 46.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,237,148.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,901,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,562,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,093 shares of company stock worth $11,759,383 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SSTK opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

