Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.50

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 5576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 255.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at $402,459,994.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 648,436 shares of company stock worth $19,509,024. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

