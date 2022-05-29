Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Univest Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.97. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

