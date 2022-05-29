Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348,938 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 528,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,717,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 277,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,400,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 510,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 232,918 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.66. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

