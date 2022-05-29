TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPVG opened at $14.70 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

