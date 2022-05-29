Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $27,949.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,455 shares in the company, valued at $735,565.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $7.24 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $512.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -0.16.

Blade Air Mobility Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.