TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TriNet Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 617.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 182,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,937,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.48.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $391,406.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,772 shares of company stock worth $5,049,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

