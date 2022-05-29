Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,490 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,671,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $57.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

