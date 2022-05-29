Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,954 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,115,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

