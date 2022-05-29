Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 394,598 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $18.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

