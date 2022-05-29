Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to “Buy”

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ACH stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.65. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.