AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

AMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

