Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $520.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $499.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Anthem by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.